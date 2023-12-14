Either the senile ice cream licking diaper soiling pedo puppet criminal’s cocktail of methamphetamines and dementia meds are completely failing him now, or he is pushing the next round of slow kill bioweapons for the followup “pandemic.”

And those new PSYOP-19 “vaccines” were paid for by “investments” made from monies stolen from We the People the debt-slaves via unconstitutional income taxes.

While there may not be such a thing as a free lunch, apparently there’s always “free” gene modifying “vaccines.”

With whatever remnants of misfiring neurons left short-circuiting his drug-addled dementia brain, “Biden” can barely speak. But that won’t prevent him and his handlers from pushing democide injections on the remaining brainwashed American populace, all while angling to kick off full-blown thermonuclear war.

Because when you never had morals or a real job, and you don’t have much of a brain left, and your derelict bagman son has no future, who gives a rat’s ass if the planet goes up in radioactive flames or you end up with a nightmare Great Reset dystopian world?

The Russian, Ukrainian, Chinese and Intelligence Industrial Complex bribes and kickbacks have all been paid; there is little to no quid pro quo left to transact.

Time to destroy it all, since successfully stealing another election is looking increasingly more unlikely.

At least there may still be time left to roll up your sleeves thrice for the 3 new “vaccines.” Or maybe you can go all in at once and get a DEATHVAX™ threefer?

Whatever comes after Banana Republic, we are there, and then some.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

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