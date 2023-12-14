2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Dec 14, 2023Edited

Typos edited.

Apologies.

And it's not either/or, but both.

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
Dec 14, 2023

You are not investing.......you are investing MY money in something meant to kill people. Any person that ever takes another vaccine is crazy.

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