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Sheila Dunphy's avatar
Sheila Dunphy
Mar 3, 2024

Heartbreaking for all our youth that had no say in whether they wanted to take the depopulation injections.

If real justice still existed in the USA then there would already be trials happening for Crimes Against Humanity for Big Pharma, doctors, nurses, hospitals, NIH, CDC, FDA, MSM, & everyone involved in pushing/forcing these injections.

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Cam
Mar 3, 2024

So sad. So many lies being told. The plandemic opened a lot of people’s eyes to the lies of the world: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/i-dont-know-why-liars-lie-but-they

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