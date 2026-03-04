The entire vaccine program is one giant depopulation and profit extraction scam, with the childhood schedule being especially devastating in terms of both its fraud and potential lifelong harms.

The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) of 1986 allowed for BigPharma and its Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers to ramp up their injectable democide offerings without any consequences or even a need to bother pretending that they were not openly maiming and murdering innocents by producing a single RCT with placebo control; to wit:

🚨 AARON SIRI: “Not a SINGLE routine injected childhood vaccine was licensed based on a placebo controlled trial.”



“Most drugs are licensed based on multi year placebo controlled trials. In contrast, for MOST childhood vaccines... it’s often days or weeks of safety review.” @AaronSiriSG NONE of the vaccines recommended by the CDC for routine childhood immunization were licensed by the FDA based on long-term, placebo-controlled trials.



Follow-up periods range from just 3 days to 6 months, with most studies lacking a placebo group entirely.



A mass experiment. Source

It is painfully obvious by now that all vaccines are all risk and no reward whatsoever…

…and here is additional proof of that:

Vaccinated 6x more likely to have a neuro developmental disorder or autoimmune disease. @delbigtree discusses findings highlighted in his documentary “An Inconvenient Study.” Source

Which brings us to a recent Joe Rogan podcast episode that should have everyone’s blood boiling over in the sheer audaciousness of this government-issued vaccine manufacturer’s liability shield that can only be explained away as protections for a deliberate longstanding eugenics experiment and democide program, with the added bonus of stratospheric profit margins and kickbacks:

NEW - Joe Rogan and Aaron Siri explain why childhood vaccine manufacturers are the only companies in America shielded from liability lawsuits for injury or death.



“Every other product that exists, I can sue the company.”



“If it injures or kills you or your child, I can hold them accountable on the basis that it could have been made safer.”



“The only product in America you can’t sue over for safety design defects is childhood vaccines — because of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Act.”



“Other industries faced serious harm issues.”



“Gas tanks exploded. They made safer gas tanks.”



“Building materials had asbestos. They removed it.”



“They weren’t given immunity. They were forced to improve.”



“In 1986, a child following the CDC got three vaccines before their first birthday - MMR, DTP, and OPV vaccines.”



“Those three vaccines were causing so much harm and injury that manufacturers of them went out of business.”



“Instead of forcing safer products, Congress did something completely unique, and granted them immunity or liability protection.”



“No parent, no child can sue manufacturers for injury or death caused by childhood vaccines.”



“That immunity has now been in place for nearly 40 years allowing the industry to promote their product with no pushback.”



“When you read about defects in cars, it’s usually because of class-action lawsuits.”



“You’re not going to read about that with vaccines.”



Should Trump and RFK Jr. end the 1986 liability immunity for childhood vaccine manufacturers? @joerogan @AaronSiriSG Source

But the truth is even darker than this, because RFK Jr. knows full well that behind every vaccine and “emergency” pandemic is a bioweapons project that is far more nefarious than any official story:

RFK Jr: "The Pandemics are coming from labs. ALL OF THEM... Lyme, COVID, RSV, HIV and Spanish Flu came out of a vaccine lab."



"Vaccine research has created the worst plagues in our history." Source

The very man himself that is spearheading the burgeoning MAHA movement called out the entire vaccine program as the worst plague in history, so it begs the questions: why hasn’t the NCVIA vaccine liability been cancelled already, why haven’t all of the vaccines been pulled from the marketplace with extreme prejudice already, and why haven’t all of the BigPharma insiders and government “health” agency heads not been rounded up and arrested already?

Do NOT comply.

