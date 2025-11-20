This is massive MAHA news, with readers of this Substack appreciating that all vaccines are nothing more than depopulation injections backed by junk science that is designed to deceive and indoctrinate; in fact, there is not a single vaccine that has an RCT with placebo control precisely because there is not a single vaccine that prevents any disease, infection or transmission of anything…

…but what we do know for certain is that these vaccines result in death, shortened lifespans, life-altering severe adverse events, and chronic ailments, no limited to autism.

And now, thanks to RFK Jr’s HHS and the likes of ICAN - Informed Consent Action Network, the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) is finally being boxed in, and forced to commence the process of full disclosure of the entire eugenics vaccine program horror show; to wit:

🚨 BOMBSHELL: CDC NOW ADMITS SCIENCE LACKING BEHIND CLAIM ‘VACCINES DO NOT CAUSE AUTISM’



This is the culmination of more than 6 years of work for @icandecide, which sued the CDC in 2020 to remove the unscientific claim from its website. This represents vindication for the 40-70% of Autism Parents in America who have been marginalized because of that unsupported claim.



Now the website admits:



“The claim ‘vaccines do not cause autism’ is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism.”



“Studies supporting a link have been ignored by health authorities.”



“Scientific studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines contribute to the development of autism. However, this statement has historically been disseminated by the CDC and other federal health agencies within HHS to prevent vaccine hesitancy.”



“Multiple reports from HHS and the National Academy of Sciences ... have consistently concluded that there are still no studies that support the specific claim that the infant vaccines, DTaP, HepB, Hib, IPV, and PCV, do not cause autism and hence the CDC was in violation of the Data Quality Act when it claimed, ‘vaccines do not cause autism.’ CDC is now correcting the statement, and HHS is providing appropriate funding and support for studies related to infant vaccines and autism.”



“Of note, the 2014 Agency for Health Research and Quality review also addressed the HepB vaccine and autism. One cross-sectional study met criteria for reliability; it found a threefold risk of parental report of autism among newborns receiving a HepB vaccine in the first month of life compared to those who did not receive this vaccine or did so after the first month.”



“In fact, there are still no studies that support the claim that any of the 20 doses of the seven infant vaccines recommended for American children before the first year of life do not cause autism. These vaccines include DTaP, HepB, Hib, IPV, PCV, rotavirus, and influenza.”



As for the MMR vaccine, CDC’s website now says: “In 2012, the IOM reviewed the published MMR-autism studies and found that all but four of them had ‘serious methodological limitations,’ and the IOM gave them no weight. The remaining four studies and a few similar studies published since also have all been criticized for serious methodological flaws. Furthermore, they are all retrospective epidemiological studies which cannot prove causation, fail to account for potential vulnerable subgroups, and fail to account for mechanistic and other evidence linking vaccines with autism.”



Link to CDC web page: https://bit.ly/4pmxeZz Source

It is certainly not Tylenol driving this “Trust the $cience” and “$afe and Effective” epidemic of autism, and given that not a single vaccine was every properly tested — by design — the science is not only anything but settled, but it is purposely rigged and perverted.

The issue is that the CDC has already perpetrated so many crimes against humanity, murdered and maimed so many children and adults alike, that there must now be real accountability, because if the admission that there is a link between vaccines and autism is finally being made, then this was always a deliberate depopulation program since the founding of the CDC.

But at least there is finally real progress being made:

Vaccines cause autism.

Do NOT comply.

