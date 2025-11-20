2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liz Davidoff's avatar
Liz Davidoff
2h

No studies are ever done to begin with.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gail Reynolds's avatar
Gail Reynolds
2h

Many infant vaccines only followed the children for 5 days after a vaccine or a multi -vaccine pediatrician visit. Like that would prove anything or catch any of the many possible vaccine injuries.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture