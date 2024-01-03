2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe's avatar
Joe
Jan 3, 2024

Thank God! It is so hard to speak up when one is active duty because the powers that be can make your life so miserable; it takes courage beyond the ordinary.

Is this something that other veterans can sign on to? I would love to add my name as would my brother-in-law, both of us former USMC

God bless you for all your great work!

Semper Fi

Joe

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
Margaret Golden's avatar
Margaret Golden
Jan 3, 2024

As the wife of a Retired Marine Corps Captain who suffers from the effects of Agent Orange, I stand in solidarity with all of you that were mandated to put a bioweapon in your arm. My heart goes out to you and your families and for all the suffering that this has caused you, it is horrific. We know that we stand up against anything thrown our way and we do not give up nor do we give in.

Semper Fi Soldiers🇺🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
55 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture