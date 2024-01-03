BOMBSHELL: An Open Letter to the American People from Signatories of this Declaration of Military Accountability
High-ranking officers and veterans have banded together to hold US military leaders accountable for their PSYOP-19 travesties, and associated mandated slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”
This declaration is perhaps one of the most important events to date when it comes to the “pandemic” democide; by invoking the Constitution and natural rights, the undersigned have appropriately escalated the fight against the dystopian technocommunist globalist agenda, starting with the corrupted military.
One can only hope that the undersigned make all of the critical connections and broaden their declaration to include the “vaccine” patent holders in the DoD and Pentagon, as well as going after the UN, WEF, WHO, various “nonprofit” foundations, BigPharma, and the entire political grifting class.
When enough of the military turns on the wholly captured and illegitimate Federal government domiciled in the foreign nation of Washington, D.C. for waging a full spectrum soft bio-war against We the People, the jig is finally up.
The fight has only really just begun. And good will defeat evil, as it always does:
PDF download:
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
Thank God! It is so hard to speak up when one is active duty because the powers that be can make your life so miserable; it takes courage beyond the ordinary.
Is this something that other veterans can sign on to? I would love to add my name as would my brother-in-law, both of us former USMC
God bless you for all your great work!
Semper Fi
Joe
As the wife of a Retired Marine Corps Captain who suffers from the effects of Agent Orange, I stand in solidarity with all of you that were mandated to put a bioweapon in your arm. My heart goes out to you and your families and for all the suffering that this has caused you, it is horrific. We know that we stand up against anything thrown our way and we do not give up nor do we give in.
Semper Fi Soldiers🇺🇸