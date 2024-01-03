High-ranking officers and veterans have banded together to hold US military leaders accountable for their PSYOP-19 travesties, and associated mandated slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”

This declaration is perhaps one of the most important events to date when it comes to the “pandemic” democide; by invoking the Constitution and natural rights, the undersigned have appropriately escalated the fight against the dystopian technocommunist globalist agenda, starting with the corrupted military.

One can only hope that the undersigned make all of the critical connections and broaden their declaration to include the “vaccine” patent holders in the DoD and Pentagon, as well as going after the UN, WEF, WHO, various “nonprofit” foundations, BigPharma, and the entire political grifting class.

When enough of the military turns on the wholly captured and illegitimate Federal government domiciled in the foreign nation of Washington, D.C. for waging a full spectrum soft bio-war against We the People, the jig is finally up.

The fight has only really just begun. And good will defeat evil, as it always does:

