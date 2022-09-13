In the below interview which originally aired on October 21st, 2014 in NYC, Harry Vox cites the Rockefeller Foundation’s 2010 ‘Operation Lockstep’ white paper in warning about today’s PSYOP-19.

Of course, Rockefeller Foundation and CIA paid off ‘fact checkers’ would have you believe that ‘Operation Lockstep’ was in fact not predicting a viral outbreak and is just more of the same ‘conspiracy theory’ drivel of the usual ‘domestic terrorists’ and ‘science deniers.’

‘Operation Lockstep’ quite literally game planned PSYOP-19 to a T, but you can be the judge of exactly what the purpose of this document was, and how it happened to have somehow perfectly envisioned 2020’s “pandemic” response by watching this must see interview by clicking the below image:

From lockstep to global lockdowns, the technocommunism certainly rhymes.

Harry Vox mentions the likes of RAND corporation and ‘think tanks’ as being instrumental in helping to hatch these white papers and tabletop simulations, as well as the actual psyops.

From the CFR to the WEF to the UN to the RAND corporation to the CIA et al., the dark Cult forces have been busily conspiring to usher in their technocratic One World Government hell on earth.

Do NOT comply.

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