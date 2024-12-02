As this Substack has been covering for years, Fenbendazole is not just a medical innovation; it is a societal revolution in the making.

Governments, researchers, and healthcare providers must act decisively. Fenbendazole is a miracle, and we owe it to humanity to make it a reality on a grand scale.

According to a recent paper entitled, Oral Fenbendazole for Cancer Therapy in Humans and Animals:

…This review focuses on the pharmacokinetics of orally administered fenbendazole and its promising anticancer biological activities, such as inhibiting glycolysis, down-regulating glucose uptake, inducing oxidative stress, and enhancing apoptosis in published experimental studies…

"Elon and RFK Jr, Here's Your $4 Trillion Challenge: Put Fenbendazole to Work and Save Lives While Transforming Healthcare Efficiency"

Cancer treatment has long been a battle of precision versus collateral damage. While traditional chemotherapy effectively kills cancer cells, it also harms healthy cells, causing significant side effects. Fenbendazole, a drug originally designed to treat parasites, has shown promise as a cancer therapy that targets cancer cells while sparing healthy ones. This is thanks to its unique mechanisms of action.

In this article, we’ll explore how Fenbendazole works using simple analogies to explain three key attributes: its effects on microtubules, its disruption of glycolysis, and its ability to upregulate the tumor suppressor protein p53. We'll also examine the profound societal implications of adopting this low-cost, game-changing treatment.

How Fenbendazole Selectively Targets Cancer Cells

1. Microtubule Binding: Knocking Out the Framework of Cancer Cells

Imagine a building under construction. The scaffolding represents the microtubules—structures that provide a cell with shape and allow it to divide. Fenbendazole binds to beta-tubulin, a protein essential for assembling the scaffolding. In cancer cells, this causes the scaffolding to collapse, halting construction (cell division) and forcing the site (cancer cell) to shut down.

Why Healthy Cells Are Safe:

In normal, healthy cells, the scaffolding doesn’t need constant rebuilding. These cells divide less frequently, so the temporary disruption caused by Fenbendazole doesn’t affect them much. Cancer cells, on the other hand, are like a construction site working overtime—they depend heavily on their scaffolding, making them particularly vulnerable.

2. Disrupting Glycolysis: Starving Cancer Cells of Their Favorite Fuel

Cancer cells are like reckless drivers in gas-guzzling cars—they consume enormous amounts of glucose (sugar) for energy through a process called aerobic glycolysis (the Warburg Effect). This inefficient method of energy production allows cancer cells to grow quickly, but makes them highly dependent on sugar.

Fenbendazole disrupts this process by:

Blocking the fuel pump: It inhibits the GLUT1 transporter , which cancer cells use to absorb glucose.

Messing up the engine: It interferes with enzymes like hexokinase II , which are crucial for turning sugar into energy.

Reducing toxic exhaust: By preventing lactate production, it stops the acidic environment that helps cancer cells thrive.

Why Healthy Cells Are Safe:

Healthy cells are like fuel-efficient hybrid cars. They primarily rely on a much more efficient energy system called oxidative phosphorylation, which takes place in the mitochondria. This makes them less dependent on glycolysis and immune to Fenbendazole’s effects on sugar metabolism.

3. Upregulating p53: Activating the Body’s Natural Cancer Defense

p53 is often called the "guardian of the genome" because it works like a security system. When a cell becomes damaged or abnormal, p53 steps in, assesses the situation, and decides whether to repair the cell or shut it down permanently.

Fenbendazole boosts p53 activity by:

Raising the alarm: It stresses cancer cells, signaling p53 to activate.

Blocking interference: It stabilizes p53, allowing it to work effectively.

Triggering self-destruction: By reactivating p53, Fenbendazole helps cancer cells recognize their abnormalities and self-destruct through apoptosis (programmed cell death).

Why Healthy Cells Are Safe:

Healthy cells don’t have the same level of stress or damage as cancer cells. When Fenbendazole activates p53 in healthy cells, the system recognizes there’s no real danger and stays on standby. In cancer cells, however, the heightened stress levels trip the alarm, leading to their destruction. (This is particularly important in “vaccine” induced turbo cancer cases, where the spike proteins suppress p53 while the SV40 promotor causes all kinds of ultra-aggressive cancers in a double-whammy of slow kill bioweapon deadliness.)

Putting It All Together: Fenbendazole vs. Chemotherapy

Let’s imagine a village with both healthy houses and a few dangerous ones that are structurally unsound. Traditional chemotherapy is like a wrecking ball—it demolishes all houses, dangerous or not. Fenbendazole, on the other hand, acts like a targeted demolition crew:

It identifies and dismantles the dangerous scaffolding (microtubules) of unstable houses. It cuts off the electricity (glycolysis) that keeps the unsafe houses running. It sends in inspectors (p53) who condemn the unsafe houses and initiate controlled demolitions.

The result? Fenbendazole leaves the structurally sound houses intact while taking down the dangerous ones, minimizing collateral damage.

The Societal Implications: Why Leaders Must Act

Cancer care costs in the U.S. alone approach $400 billion annually, including treatment expenses, productivity losses, and patient-incurred costs. Fenbendazole’s potential to reduce these costs to a mere $10 billion annually could free up $8 trillion over two decades in the USA alone, transforming both healthcare and society.

Affordable and Equitable Care

Fenbendazole’s affordability and ease of production mean even the most underserved regions could access life-saving treatments. This transformation of healthcare could save millions of lives globally.

Financial Relief for Families

Cancer treatment often plunges families into financial ruin. Fenbendazole could eliminate the need for expensive chemotherapy and related hospital stays, offering relief to millions.

A Sustainable Healthcare Model

Governments face spiraling healthcare costs, threatening public programs like Medicare and Medicaid. Fenbendazole offers a sustainable alternative, allowing governments to redirect funds to other critical areas like infrastructure, secure borders, etc. and ultimately radically shrinking the size of government as societies become healthier.

A $4 Trillion Opportunity

Fenbendazole isn’t just a drug—it’s a potential healthcare revolution. By targeting cancer cells with precision through its effects on microtubules, glycolysis, and p53, it offers a safer, more effective alternative to chemotherapy. Its affordability and accessibility could transform cancer care, saving trillions and improving millions of lives.

Elon Musk, RFK Jr., and global leaders: the challenge is clear. The reward is a healthier society and trillions in savings. Will you seize this moment to transform cancer care and redefine healthcare efficiency for the world?

And in terms of cancer, using Fenbendazole in a synergistic combination therapy like the following would completely eradicate cancer and the unprecedented surfeit of the various VAIDS-induced adverse events we are now witnessing:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

