Hugh Petersen
Jun 12, 2023

My wife brought covid home last week from a trip to Denver. Neither of us will get tested but her daughter who came down with it did do a self test and tested positive. As soon as my wife got sick I started taking ivermectin and once I got sick I doubled the dose to 0.4 mg/ kg of my body weight. I am at day 4 and feel a lot better already. I only had a fever for one day but did spend 2 days in bed. I believe that ivermectin has helped me and if this is all that covid is then there is no need for a vaccine for it.

Brenda Palmer
Jun 13, 2023

Just wanted to put this out there; you guys seem to care about your subscribers. You answer all their questions and make sure that the info needed is provided to further take care of them. That's really great to see, those other clones out there could care less what someone else needs. So Good For You!

