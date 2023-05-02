2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve C's avatar
Steve C
May 2, 2023

Don’t forget to buy some zinc

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Steve C's avatar
Steve C
May 2, 2023

God’s work right here 2SG.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
52 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture