President Trump was recently awarded TIME’s 2024 Person of the Year, a most ironic distinction given that the Mockingbird MSM have been weaponized against him since he first announced he was running for POTUS in late 2015.

In a follow-up Time magazine article President Trump said that he will get rid of any vaccines that RFK Jr. finds to be “dangerous” or “not beneficial.”

If RKF Jr. is rigorously honest, then every single vaccine, not limited to the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” will be pulled from the marketplace forever.

I’m going to be listening to Bobby, who I've really gotten along with great and I have a lot of respect for having to do with food, having to do with vaccinations, I don’t think it’s going to be very controversial in the end. — Trump

What is most troubling is that last month, RFK Jr. told NBC he would not take vaccines away from anyone who wants them. Perhaps if the genetically modified mass ritual bio-suicide participants want to chase down their latest C19 booster injections with a shot glass filled with DRANO, then the caustic drain cleaner should also not be taken away from anyone.

The absolutely fantastic news is that RFK Jr. recently exposed the deadly fraud that are the flu shots:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. warns against taking the flu shot due to limited protection against circulating flu strains and increased risk of non-flu viral infections.

Research from the British Medical Journal indicates that the flu shot may prime the immune system for non-flu viral upper-respiratory infections.

A Pentagon study found that individuals who received the flu shot were 36% more likely to catch coronavirus.

Flu shots contain toxic mercury, with levels exceeding EPA standards, posing a risk of neurological damage as mercury can cross the blood-brain barrier.

Despite high mercury content, flu vaccines are marketed as risk-free without scientific clinical trials to prove efficacy, highlighting the need for transparency and accountability in the pharmaceutical industry. “I would not take the flu shot in a million years, and I’ll tell you why,” says Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the newly appointed head of Health and Human Resources for the United States of America. Basically, when you get a flu shot, you are only protected against a few (sometimes only one) particular strains of flu, out of about a dozen or more possible that could be circulating that flu season, which lasts from October through May. Those injected folks are FOUR TIMES more likely to get a non-flu viral infection. Ever notice how many people who get the flu shot get sick right away? RFK Jr. says, from the research he reviewed from British Medical Journal, that the flu shot gives you what is called flu shot priming, so it injures your immune system so that you are more likely to get a non-flu viral upper-respiratory infection. What’s worse is that a study published by the Pentagon found that people who got the flu shot were 36 percent more likely to catch… wait for it… Coronavirus. That’s right. So, who wants to rush to the pharmacy, school, or clinic for their flu shot now? And that’s not the only study revealing that horrendous influenza vaccine outcome, there are more. Six other major studies revealed the same result. Anyone who gets the flu shot is more likely to get Covid-19 There are several ways the dreaded flu shot sets up your immune system for a viral takeover. In a mind-blowing study conducted by Mike Adams at the Natural News Forensic Food Lab in 2014, his team uncovered a disturbing truth about flu shots. The influenza vaccine produced by GlaxoSmithKline (lot #9H2GX) contains an alarming level of toxic mercury, a staggering 51 parts per million. To put this into perspective, this mercury concentration is over 25,000 times higher than the EPA's maximum contaminant level for inorganic mercury in drinking water. The tests, conducted using advanced ICP-MS technology with a 4-point mercury calibration curve for precision, have exposed a level of mercury in this flu shot that surpasses anything previously seen. Even notorious mercury-laden fish like tuna pale in comparison to the toxicity found in this vaccine. What's even more concerning is that vaccines are directly injected into the body, bypassing the body's natural defenses against toxins. The presence of mercury in flu shots poses a grave risk as mercury has the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier, leading to potential neurological damage. Despite irrefutable evidence of high mercury content in flu vaccines, the medical establishment continues to deceive the public. The claim that mercury has been removed from vaccines is a blatant lie, contradicted by the very packaging of the vaccine vial. Furthermore, the package insert for this flu shot shockingly admits that the vaccine has never undergone scientific clinical trials to prove its efficacy. This revelation exposes the fraudulent marketing tactics surrounding flu shots, which are portrayed as risk-free and highly effective without any scientific basis. With all that mercury going into the brain, the entire human body becomes a polluted, weakened vehicle for viruses to takeover. It is time to confront the harsh reality of flu shots and the dangers they pose. The unchecked use of mercury in vaccines is not only a betrayal of public trust but a grave threat to our health. It's a wake-up call to question the narratives pushed by mainstream media and demand transparency and accountability in the pharmaceutical industry. Your health is too precious to be gambled with mercury-laden injections. Source

No doubt, the Intelligence Industrial Complex and their Medical Industrial Complex assets along with their BigPharma and NWO globopedo partners-in-crime find all of this extremely controversial and troubling; as this Substack has been predicting for quite some time, the likes of Fauci, Hotez, Daszak, the MSM quislings and the various other Deep State puppets are in full panic mode now, because they all know full well that they will eventually be thrown under the proverbial buses as the greatest Crimes Against Humanity operation in the history of mankind looks to finally be redressed.

