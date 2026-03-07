2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
1h

There is only one certainty. No one is telling the truth on anything.

Reply
Share
cg's avatar
cg
1h

Aaand … this Substack jumps the shark. Trump has got this. Don’t go wobbly.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture