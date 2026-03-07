The reality on the ground in Iran is extremely fluid, and depending on which “expert” is opining it is an unequivocal success whereby Trump is defeating the last vestiges of the British empire, or Trump is controlled by warmonger Netanyahu and doing Israel’s bidding as the U.S. military rapidly runs out of critical weaponry and military resources.

Before we get to the various divergent versions of what may actually be transpiring in this American and Israeli led war, let us review the recent history of the utterly unhinged American neocon project that remains hellbent on staring and continuing NWO globopedo forever wars:

Nobody is talking about this yet it explains everything.

In 1996, a group of American Neocons Richard Perle, Douglas Feith, David Wurmser wrote a policy paper for Benjamin Netanyahu titled 'A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm.'

It explicitly called for:



-Removing Saddam Hussein in Iraq

-Destabilizing Syria

-Military action against Lebanon and IRAN

These same men later became senior officials in the Bush administration. Perle advised Rumsfeld. Feith became Undersecretary of Defense. Wurmser became Cheney's Middle East adviser.

But the American public had no interest in fighting these wars. So the Project for the New American Century (PNAC) — co-founded by Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, and Paul Wolfowitz — wrote in September 2000 that transformation would be too slow unless there was 'some catastrophic and catalyzing event like a new Pearl Harbor.'



One year later, they got their Pearl Harbor. (9/11) Ten of PNAC's 25 signatories went on to serve in the Bush administration. And the US spent the next 20 years systematically destroying every country on the Clean Break list.



Iraq — invaded 2003, destroyed. Syria — destabilized, civil war. Lebanon — bombed 2006, invaded 2024 and again now. Iran — being bombed RIGHT NOW in 2026.



Netanyahu himself recently claimed credit for the chain of events leading to Assad's fall, calling it 'part of a long-term strategy to remake the Middle East.'



In 2002, The Guardian wrote: 'With several of the Clean Break paper's authors now holding key positions in Washington, the plan for Israel to reshape the Middle East looks a good deal more achievable today than it did in 1996. Americans may even be persuaded to GIVE UP THEIR LIVES to achieve it.'



Two hours before the planes hit on September 11, employees at Odigo — an Israeli instant messaging company — received messages predicting an attack. This was confirmed by Haaretz, Israel's own newspaper, and by Odigo's CEO Micha Macover. The FBI was informed. The sender was never publicly identified.



Larry Silverstein signed the lease on the WTC on July 24, 2001 — 49 days before 9/11. His insurance policy included $3.55 billion in terrorism coverage. After the attacks, he fought for six years to collect $4.55 billion.



The Clean Break memo is not a conspiracy theory. It's a publicly available document. The PNAC quote is not a conspiracy theory. It's on page 51 of a published report. The Odigo warning is not a conspiracy theory. It was reported by Haaretz. The policy paper to Bush administration pipeline is not a theory. It's documented history.



And now, 30 years later, every single country on that 1996 list has been invaded, bombed, or destroyed. The last one — Iran — is being bombed as you read this.

This was never about 'weapons of mass destruction.' It was never about 'terrorism.' It was never about 'defending America.' It was a 30-year plan, written in 1996, for Benjamin Netanyahu, executed with American blood and treasure.

And they wrote it down. They published it. They signed their names to it. And then they did exactly what they said they would do and you’re watching the show Source

One of the more deranged and bloodthirsty American neocons in office today may certainly be tried for treason, and while his sexual proclivities are no one’s business, unless, of course, he is being bribed by the Epstein-Mossad gang:

George Orwell is certainly rolling in his grave at the absurd levels of “war is peace” doublespeak being lobbed at the American voters:

Let us review the price tag of this unconstitutional non-war:

Expect these costs to skyrocket when Trump sends American troops in; to wit:

To date, the official narrative is that six American soldiers have been killed so far.

Some believe that Trump is compromised, and as such has been badly blackmailed into launching this latest military adventurism disaster:

Let us now take a look at some of the goings on at the ground level:

Israeli radars have also allegedly been compromised:

What’s a couple of billion dollars amongst allies and tax slaves?

You'll definitely never see this in the news on Fox News and CNN:



The United States lost about 2 billion dollars worth of military equipment in the first four days of its attacks on Iran.



According to reports, these losses include damaged radar systems, destroyed fighter jets, and lost communication equipment. Source

A kind of tit for tat that will increasingly become a neo-Vietnam asymmetrical guerrilla warfare model, but with drones and other newish military methods deployed:

Bookmark this! This is bad news.

Tehran Oil Refining Company’s Tehran Refinery was seen in videos showing massive smoke plumes rising from burning fuel tanks after reported Israeli airstrikes. The facility is a critical part of Iran’s energy infrastructure.



If these videos are true and not AI generated or taken from another country or another time, the targeting of refineries and fuel storage facilities in Iran tonight, by the @IDF @IAFsite, could point to two possible scenarios.



The first is that Tel Aviv may have received signals that the war currently backed by the United States could wind down within about a week. If that is the case, Israel may be moving quickly to strike targets that could weaken Iran’s main sources of revenue.



The second possibility is an attempt to provoke Iran into responding by targeting the oil sector in the Gulf states to prolong the war. If that happens, the situation could escalate sharply and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps may decide to keep the gloves off and respond more forcefully.



For now, the region may be entering a more dangerous phase. We hope our family, friends, and colleagues in the Gulf remain safe. Source

Expected escalations:

And the most anticipated Iranian reaction prior to these latest reciprocal offensives remains in full effect:

Obviously, energy prices will rip higher, which will put ever more strain on America’s super-fragile economy that is quite literally papered over with profligate central bank counterfeiting of fiat, rate suppression, and other financial engineering:

The graphs are rapidly getting uglier by the day:

It will be kind of difficult to recover much oil when oil fields and refineries are aflame:

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 🇮🇷 White House official says the US will seize “all the oil” from Iran. Source

Meanwhile, Israel is getting pounded as their defensive missile stockpiles are believed to be running out fast:

And how do we know munitions are rapidly dwindling?

President Trump just posted that seven defense CEOs agreed to quadruple production of what he called “Exquisite Class” weaponry. BAE Systems, Boeing, Honeywell Aerospace, L3Harris, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon. All in the room. He said expansion began three months ago. He said the United States has a virtually unlimited supply of medium and upper medium grade munitions.



Read it as a press release and it sounds like strength. Read it as an engineering document and it is the most alarming confession of the entire war.



You do not convene every major defense CEO in America on day seven of a military operation unless the consumption rate has exceeded planning assumptions. You do not announce a quadrupling of production unless current production is insufficient. You do not emphasize unlimited supply of medium grade munitions unless the high grade inventory is the constraint.



The January 2026 framework agreement to scale THAAD interceptor production from 96 to 400 per year and PAC-3 MSE from 600 to 2,000 per year requires a full seven year ramp to reach maximum capacity. Seven years. The war is eight days old and has already consumed interceptors at a rate that points toward global THAAD exhaustion within sustained weeks of this tempo. Lockheed Martin, RTX, and L3Harris cannot manufacture precision interceptors faster than this conflict is burning through them. The metallurgy alone for a THAAD kill vehicle requires specialized alloys with multi-month procurement cycles. You cannot quadruple that with a press conference.



What Trump can quadruple quickly is exactly what he described: medium and upper medium grade munitions. JDAMs. Gravity bombs. Cruise missiles with established production lines. The weapons Hegseth announced as “unlimited” at his briefing. These are the munitions that destroy buildings, crater runways, and flatten military infrastructure. They are offensive weapons. They are not the defensive interceptors being depleted every night by Iranian ballistic missiles and drones hitting Prince Sultan, Al Udeid, and Muwaffaq Salti.



The announcement reveals the asymmetry the market has not priced. America can produce the bombs it drops on Iran faster than Iran can rebuild what those bombs destroy. That is the offensive equation and it favors Washington. But America cannot produce the interceptors that defend its bases faster than Iran can produce the missiles aimed at those bases. That is the defensive equation and it favors Tehran.



Trump’s meeting with seven CEOs addressed the offensive equation. Nobody in the room can solve the defensive one on any timeline this war permits.



The next CEO meeting is scheduled for two months from now. In two months at current tempo the question is not whether production has quadrupled. The question is whether the interceptor inventory that protects the bases launching those quadrupled munitions still exists.



The arsenal of attack is unlimited. The arsenal of defense is finite. That gap is the structural vulnerability of the entire campaign and Trump just told you it exists by calling a meeting to fix half of it. Shanaka Anslem Perera The Invisible Siege: How Insurance Markets, Not Missiles, Closed the Strait of Hormuz Shanaka Anslem Perera | March 3, 2026… Read more Source

Additional color on what may be transpiring in terms of supplies and ability to wage war optimally:

So, what may be the endgame here?

🚨🚨🚨 TRUMP HAS 3 OPTIONS LEFT ON IRAN. ALL OF THEM ARE TERRIBLE. 🚨🚨🚨 Day 8 of the Iran war and the President is cornered. Here are his only moves:



OPTION 1: Declare victory and retreat.

→ The U.S. loses the Middle East FOREVER

→ Israel’s days become numbered

→ Iran rebuilds and comes back STRONGER

→ America looks weak to every adversary on Earth

→ Trump’s legacy = another Afghanistan



OPTION 2: Boots on the ground.

→ Massive American casualties — GUARANTEED

→ Iran is the size of Alaska, 90M people, ALL mountains

→ The U.S. couldn’t beat the Taliban in 20 years with full NATO support

→ Iranian drones are shredding conventional military strategy

→ New generation of Iranian commanders are SMARTER than the ones killed

→ No exit strategy. None.



OPTION 3: Nuclear weapons.

→ The moment a nuke hits Iran — the ENTIRE world turns against America

→ Russia and China enter the chat IMMEDIATELY

→ Pakistan — Iran’s nuclear neighbor — retaliates

→ Radiation poisons the entire region INCLUDING Israel

→ M.A.D. protocol activated. Civilization at stake.



Here’s what nobody wants to say out loud:



The U.S. has the greatest air force in history. 8 days of bombing. And all they’ve achieved is political assassinations of leaders who were too arrogant to hide.



Iran’s missile launches dropped from 350 on Day 1 to 15 on Day 8 — but their drones keep coming. Their proxies keep firing. Hezbollah just CAPTURED an IDF soldier. Saudi oil fields are under attack.



The old playbook doesn’t work anymore. Drone warfare changed everything. China itself said: “You are not prepared for this.”



Trump is stuck between retreat, quagmire, and armageddon.



There is no good option. Only bad, worse, and unthinkable.



Prepare accordingly. 🚨🚨🚨 Source

Concurrently, the rest of the Middle East is starting to push back hard, which will further erode the shaky US economy, and fast:

To prevent a run on itself, and the greater stock “markets,” BlackRock was forced to block investors from pulling their monies out of their funds:

Global financial markets notwithstanding, the pressure on America and Trump is mounting to escalate their ‘Operation Epic Fury’ into a full-blown PSYOP-WW3 scenario:

Former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz declares that he won’t rule out American boots on the ground in Iran



Every US service member needs to see this to understand who’s calling the shots Source

Lulled and blackmailed and lied into yet another potential forever war despite running on a peace platform:

Trump admits and doubles down on the key reason why he chose this war: He was lulled into believing that Iranian surrender is in the cards.



It isn't. This is why he rejected the excellent deal Oman had mediated, because he thought he could get surrender.



This is why he thought the war would be over by Sunday evening. (Pentagon now says September...)



And the false lure of surrender is why his war is turning into a disaster. Source

What is particularly troubling is that foreign leaders have been actively attempting to subvert America’s free speech, because deliberately conflating anti-Zionism with antisemitism is now the go to con to both destroy the First Amendment and push for ever more bloody wars:

NETANYAHU THREATENS THE WEST:



"I demand that Western governments do what is necessary to fight antisemitism, and provide safety for Jewish communities worldwide."



“I demand action from them NOW, or else there will be consequences." Source

As an aside, it is important to appreciate just who Netanyahu is working for, and how he is being handled by the likes of Epstein:

Ian Carroll on Tucker’s show exposed that Epstein was handling banking and money laundering for Benjamin Netanyahu. Source

And speaking of Tucker, who was viciously attacked and labelled anti-MAGA by Trump recently, he has been especially critical of both America and Israel of late:

⚡️🇺🇸JUST IN: Tucker Carlson SAYS IT AS IT IS:



Israel is one of the ugliest countries in the world, which has built nothing of beauty since 1948. All their enemies are beautiful and the IDF is determined to destroy beautiful things.



“Beirut is just a marvel, it’s beautiful. And it’s being destroyed by Israel, which is one of the single ugliest countries in the world, nothing of beauty has been built there since 1948, sorry, I’ve been everywhere in that country and it’s true, that the nature of this emerging empire is destructive.



And it always seems like beautiful things wind up being destroyed, Europe, Beirut, parts of Syria, the holy sites, parts of Iran are apparently beautiful, totally blown up. This does seem like a war on beauty as well, which next to truth is like, this is not an American perspective, but it’s a Christian perspective and a real perspective, this is a global perspective, beauty is worth preserving. And yet it seems the determined effort of the IDF to destroy beauty.” Source

Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo firmly believes that Trump is eradicating what is left of the City of London and the last remnants of colonialist British empire by taking on Iran, as well as other globalist forces around the world.

Military might makes right, or so some believe, with more force and violence bringing an end to Iran war sooner rather than later, and America coming out the victor:

THE WORLD’S LARGEST WARSHIP JUST ENTERED THE RED SEA. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.



The USS Gerald R. Ford - a 100,000 TON nuclear-powered SUPERCARRIER carrying 75+ combat aircraft just transited the Suez Canal and is now positioned in the Red Sea.



Read that again. The BIGGEST warship ever built by humanity is now parked at Iran’s doorstep.



Here’s why this is TERRIFYING:



The U.S. now has carrier strike groups on BOTH SIDES of the Middle East — Red Sea AND Persian Gulf



This isn’t defense. This is FULL ENCIRCLEMENT.



75+ fighter jets, bombers, and electronic warfare aircraft ready to launch within MINUTES



The Ford’s strike group includes guided missile cruisers, destroyers, and submarines — an ENTIRE floating city of war



Combined with KC-135 tankers circling over Jordan 24/7 — the U.S. has created a NON-STOP aerial war machine



The last time America moved this much firepower into one region was the invasion of Iraq in 2003.



Iran is now surrounded from every direction — air, sea, and land.



The noose is tightening by the hour.



- @JinWooIQ Source

The only thing that seems certain for now is that the proverbial noose is in fact tightening, but exactly on whom remains to be seen.

Do NOT comply.

‼️ THE 25% OFF LIFESAVING FLASH SALE conitnues, so please use code IVM25 to receive 25% off on the newest product Hydroxychloroquine, as well as ALL of the amazing lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X! ‼️

THE MASSIVE 25% OFF WEEKEND FLASH SALE ends Sunday, March 8th (midnight eastern time), 2026.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code IVM25 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetChloroquine

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline