In a series of deleted X posts, NYC Mayor Mamdani’s newly appointed tenant advocate called to “seize private property,” and labelled home ownership a “weapon of white supremacy.”

Comrade Mamdani’s new housing advisor is a deranged racist that despises America:

And this quartet of deleted X posts are perhaps Cea Weaver’s most crazed admissions:

Some additional color on these depraved comments:

Actually, it’s about eradicating the last vestiges of the most historically productive groups by using race-based identity politics, and other neo-Marxist post-truth tactics.

And yes, she is a rabid self-hating communist:

A video of Cae Weaver is now circulating where she makes profoundly troubling statements, such as:

We'll transition from treating property as an individual good to a collective good. Whites especially will be impacted.

This woman is a certifiable moron, and now that she has been placed into a position of power, she also becomes an incredibly dangerous cretin.

Of course, redistributing “free” homes to the savage invaders thanks to the white tax slaves is a-okay:

Vitaliy Katsenelson, a successful and well-known value investor who escaped communism himself, wrote a most incisive X post response to all of this collectivist insanity:

I came to America to escape people who talk like this.



“Having a different relationship to property” is communist code for ownership being conditional and political. It is the same idea that destroyed entire societies, now rebranded with softer language and moral smugness.



Property rights are not optional. They are the operating system of a free society. Every serious economist in history agrees on one point: incentives matter.



Ayn Rand said it perfectly: “You can ignore reality, but you cannot ignore the consequences of ignoring reality.”



Housing is expensive because activists and politicians make building illegal, slow, and politically toxic. Fixing supply is hard. Attacking ownership is easy. That is why failed thinkers always choose the latter.



I have more respect for flat earthers than communists. Flat earthers are harmless, and everyone agrees they are idiots. Communism keeps getting recycled as virtue despite its body count and total record of failure. Communists, democratic socialists, or whatever they like to call themselves nowadays are society’s most dangerous idiots, especially when they are elected into positions of power.



I lived under collective property. It meant decay, shortages, corruption, and people pretending to work while the system pretended to function.



I did not come to America to hear these ideas again, dressed up as justice.



I came here because this country understood something rare: freedom requires ownership.



I have seen how this ends.



It never ends well. Source

Yours truly responded (apologies for the typo):

As this Substack had previously pointed it, more than likely this Mamdani is an illegitimate NWO globopedo puppet that was installed as “Mayor” due to election fraud:

And not only does Mamdani need to be stripped of his mayorship, but he should be investigated and ultimately deported — he has only been a US citizen for a couple of years and is a self-admitted Far Left radical socialist and Muslim terrorist sympathizer; to wit:

Some are now calling for white solidarity, which is precisely what the Cloward-Piven communists that want to destroy America from within have been planning for, and yet this becomes a kind of solution now:

UK hero Tommy Robinson, who has been exposing islamo-communism and government approved rape gangs all over his captured nation correctly framed this Mamdani nightmare:

Evil indeed.

And speaking of property taxes, here is Weaver leveraging the public school indoctrination nodes, which unsurprisingly comprise most city budgets, and that just so happens to perfectly line up with Karl Marx’s first plank in his Communist Manifest; namely, abolition of all private property:

All of this is absolutely unconstitutional, and it is horrifying that we have come to this.

These people are not playing around:

So, why exactly did Mamdani select a sicko commie like Weaver?

We need to take on the indignities from the landlords who demand more than their fair share.

But a communist administration taxing landlords into oblivion is not more than their fair share? And speaking of fees, NYC has some of the steepest taxes, while the state fleeces its productive class with egregious “income” taxes.

All of these taxes lead to total ruin, and comrade Lenin knew this all too well:

Some additional historical context, and precisely why this burgeoning Cloward-Piven color revolution will end in epic tears, extreme poverty and utter disaster unless these communists are stopped, and stopped soon:

What must be instituted at once is a revised Communist Control Act of 2026 that has some real teeth to it:

True free market capitalism is the only salvation America has, and eliminating communism is our top priority if these last vestiges of this Constitutional Republic is to survive.

Do NOT comply.

