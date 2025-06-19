2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan's avatar
Susan
3h

Never take another vaccine again WHO in the world would trust these murderers

I have lost people from these vaccines and so many people I know

suffered horrific injuries many heart related and blood clots including my own daughter

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
TJ's avatar
TJ
2h

I ordered my "pet" supplies here for myself and 4 others. Excellent shipping. No complaints and highly recommend. I made the choice after a friend jabbed got the big c_19 & then was stupid enough to take the FLU Jab...you guessed right ..she got the FLU which was worse than c_! She is elderly 78 had it took her 5 mos to sorta get back on track. Opps forgot during one of her Modera JABS she got Bells Palsey which resolved but she refused to listen to me so ..there ya have it from WEST VIRGINIA.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World and others
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture