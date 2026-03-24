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Pepper Jackson's avatar
Pepper Jackson
1h

I remember when I got the measles at about 9 years old. That was way before there was a vaccine for it. My family was visiting my grandparents in another city on Mother's Day. When I gave my mom a card I made in school, she stared at me and said "Oh my goodness, you have the measles!" I stayed with my grandparents when my family went home so my brothers and sister wouldn't get it from me. I felt fine, so I read comic books and watched TV all day. It was great! I can't believe measles is such a serious thing now.

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Sounds Like Nonsense's avatar
Sounds Like Nonsense
2hEdited

HEIKO Dubbed into English MENINGITIS ATTACK ON THE MICROBIOME his book is now out in English they are changing humans by changing the MICROBIOME that’s my take

🎥INTERVIEW WITH HEIKO SCHONING CLARITY IN THE NEW BACTERIA PANIC

https://youtu.be/wyOngT7zWKg

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HEIKO SCHONING TELEGRAM

https://t.me/heiko_schoening ➡️🟩➡️

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🟦

HEIKO SCHONING

The book in English ATTACK ON THE MICROBIOME

https://t.me/heiko_schoening/2088 ➡️📕➡️

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