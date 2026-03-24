As if anyone paying attention requires any additional proof that there is not a single vaccine that is safe, effective or necessary, and that not a single one of these depopulation injections has a quality RCT with placebo-control, here is bioethics expert Alvin Moss, M.D. exposing the whole measles scam:

The transcript:

Really, even one death is too many, and she said there have been two measles deaths— actually, she talked about the measles death in 2015— actually, there was another death reported in this country by the CDC in 2003. So, there were two deaths. Measles deaths between 2003 and the present. What didn’t come out in the testimony is during that same period of time— again, this is from the vaccine adverse events reporting system— there have been 127 measles vaccine related deaths. So, if we’re worried about one death or two deaths from measles, what about 127 deaths from the vaccine as a complication? And i didn’t mention, but obviously the flu vaccine has also been reported to actually cause deaths as well. So, what about allowing people to exercise their religious exemption or medical exemption so that they can avoid being forced to receive the vaccines that could be potentially be devastating or fatal?

The charts:

The fraud of all vaccines looks just like the measles con:

To reiterate: all vaccines:

Some basic perspective regarding the last four decades during which time the murderous childhood vaccine schedule parabolically increased:

5,500% increase in childhood autism

1,240% increase in childhood diabetes

40% increase in childhood cancer

And here is where we find the horrifying kernel of truth about all vaccines:

So, if all vaccines sooner or late bring on a plethora of diseases and adverse events, or VAIDS…

Vaccines do more harm than good, and anyone considering vaccinating themselves or anyone else for anything please watch and listen to this - the statistics and evidence provided is now simply indisputable Source

…then what exactly is the endgame?

Robert F Kennedy Jr:

"They're making $60 billion a year selling those vaccines, but they're making $500 billion a year selling the remedies for the injuries caused by vaccines." Source

Precisely how all of this is perpetrated on the local level:

Dr. Brian Hooker: "Pediatricians are incentivized directly by HMOs, anywhere from $200–$600 per fully vaccinated child. Some make $1M or more annually in bonuses alone." This isn't medicine, it's a profit machine. Source

All of this counterfeit fiat conjured out of thin air by a central banking politburo known as the Fed is recycled and redistributed back into these various incentives and government backed schemes, all while the genetically altered slaves pay for their own demises with theft via taxation (e.g. “free” C19 “vaccines”), but we digress.

And speaking of adverse events from the very same vaccines that do not offer any protection, but do cause viral side-effects, remember this article from just a few days ago?

Well, if the measles vaccines cause meningitis, among other diseases and adverse events, and if rising (vaccine-induced) measles cases are now driving fear about yet another scamdemic psyop which in turn is seeding the next round of vaccines, then what will VAERS look like going forward if they manage to trick people into subjecting themselves and their children to the latest round of deadly injectables?

Because VAERS has an underreporting factor (URF) of anywhere from 40 to 100x, the reality on the ground is far worse than what is being presented.

And speaking of VAIDS:

Basically, the BEXSERO meningitis vaccine has similar serious adverse events to the measles vaccine, with both of these eugenics products resembling the current all-star of all depopulation injections in the PSYOP-19 Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” and none of this is accidental or coincidental; in other words, all vaccines in varying degrees are deliberately poisonous and ultimately deadly.

Stay away from any and all vaccines, and protect your children from these bioterrorists hellbent on injecting them with lethal substances.

Do NOT comply.

⚡️ THE REAL FLASH SALE ends tomorrow, so please use code REAL25 to receive 25% off on the newest product Hydroxychloroquine, as well as ALL of the amazing lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X! ⚡️

THE MASSIVE 25% OFF LIFESAVING FLASH SALE ends tomorrow, March 25th (midnight eastern time), 2026.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code REAL25 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetChloroquine

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline