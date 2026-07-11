Not a single vaccine has a randomized control trial (RCT) with placebo-control precisely because not a single vaccine is safe, effective or necessary, with all vaccines being slow kill depopulation injections with varying degrees of adverse events and rates of death.

The pediatric “well” visit is an excellent opportunity for a kind of BigPharma Russian roulette, whereby SIDS is an all too common killshot; to wit:

This entire NWO globopedo eugenics vaccine schedule is simultaneously iatrocide and democide, with the captured peer-reviewed journals, researchers and pediatricians all in on it:

This is as far as you are able to claim and still get your paper published. The authors are noting that vaccines are killing kids in a way that still allowed their paper to be published.



If they didn’t think this was a reasonable hypothesis, they would not have put it in the abstract. Source

But this is anything but accidental widespread iatrocide; rather, this is full-blown deliberate democide that is being perpetrated by the Intelligence-Industrial Complex (fourth branch of government controlling the other three) and their illegitimate Federal government waging a full spectrum war against We the People and their progeny from within the foreign nation of Washington, D.C.:

🚨 WARNING: Sudden Infant Death Syndrome 🚨



Healthy baby one day, then the next, a tragedy?



Here’s what you’re not being told:



→ 58% of SIDS cases happen within 3 days of vaccination.



→ 78.3% of SIDS cases happen within 7 days of vaccination.



🚩 Babies are dying.



Why is our government ignoring it?

Or worse, are they purposefully hiding it? Source

Or even worse, they are intentionally running this population reduction operation with the likes of BlackRock and various other corporate partners-in-crime that all profit on the lifelong ailments en route to premature mass death which perfectly satisfies their transhumanist Agenda 2030 and Great Reset goals of a 90% “peaceful culling” of humanity.

Because the carbon they want to reduce is you and your offspring, with SIDS being one of the many ways to achieve this nefarious endgame.

They planned this long ago:

The vaccine most strongly associated with SIDS, DPT, was protected for decades by the government despite knowing a large body of evidence around the world showed it killed infants — particularly when an inevitable hot lot was released. 🚩 Eventually, so many injury lawsuits were filed that in 1986, the government had to give blanket immunity to the vaccine manufacturers. Source

And it is not just ER nurses admitting these horrific truths about SIDS:

Now let us do a deeper dive on these deadly childhood vaccines that have absolutely no health benefits, yet irrefutably cause SIDS:

SIDS and Vaccines — What History and Modern Research Reveal

Since at least 1933, the medical community has known that vaccines cause infant deaths. To conceal this, those deaths were renamed “crib death” and then “sudden infant death syndrome” (SIDS), eventually being attributed to infants not sleeping on their backs. This article reviews the evidence showing vaccines can cause SIDS, and reveals the mechanism modern research has now repeatedly proven causes vaccines to trigger infant death.

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Analysis by A Midwestern Doctor

Story at a glance:

Multiple doctors have linked the diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (DPT) vaccine to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), noting that SIDS peaks coincide with vaccination schedules at 2, 4 and 6 months.

Since at least 1933, the medical community has known that vaccines cause infant deaths. To conceal this, those deaths were renamed “crib death” and then “sudden infant death syndrome” (SIDS), eventually being attributed to infants not sleeping on their backs.

This revisionism is not supported by the existing evidence nor the historical changes in the frequency of SIDS. SIDS rates have had an unprecedented decrease in tandem with the COVID-19 lockdowns, reducing vaccination rates.

The vaccine most strongly associated with SIDS, DPT, was protected for decades by the government despite knowing a large body of evidence around the world showed it killed infants — particularly when an inevitable hot lot was released. Eventually, so many injury lawsuits were filed that in 1986, the government had to give blanket immunity to the vaccine manufacturers.

This article will review the body of evidence showing vaccines cause SIDS and reveal the mechanism modern research has now repeatedly proven causes vaccines to trigger infant death.

We’re always told that vaccines were a medical marvel that safely ended the dark age of infectious disease. However, when the actual records are examined, they often abjectly failed to prevent those diseases, and worse still, frequently caused outbreaks and severely injured many of the recipients.

This in part resulted from the inherent toxicity of vaccines and in part because manufacturing challenges regularly resulted in hot lots being released.

Rather than address this, the vaccine industry chose to create a variety of strategies to conceal those issues, such as enshrining the dogma “all vaccines are safe” and giving blanket legal immunity to all the “safe” vaccines.

The toxicity bell curve

When humans are exposed to toxins, the reactions to them are distributed such that severe injuries are much rarer. As a result, many of the more subtle, common reactions typically go unrecognized.

Because of this, if a product causes a significant number of deaths (e.g., the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines), that’s often the tip of the iceberg, and a far larger number of injuries lie under the surface (e.g., polling showed that 34% of those vaccinated for COVID-19 reported minor side effects and 7% reported significant side effects).

Sudden infant deaths

This sadly also holds true for infant deaths, and since its creation, the DPT vaccine has been associated with those deaths. For example, in 2014, unmarked mass graves belonging to Irish orphans were discovered, which belonged to a group of 2,051 children upon whom an early diphtheria vaccine was covertly tested in the 1930s.

Note: Early vaccine experiments (including DPT) were conducted in the 1960s to 1970s at Irish care homes, and the test subjects included babies and handicapped children.

Likewise, as detailed by Sir Graham Wilson, in the early 1900s, there were over a dozen cases in the medical literature (and likely far more that weren’t documented) where groups of children received an incorrectly prepared diphtheria vaccine, and collectively, thousands became severely ill, with hundreds suffering an agonizing death.

A wave of deaths followed DPT’s adoption, which, like those following the COVID-19 vaccines, became a “mysterious syndrome,” initially being called “crib death” and then SIDS. In turn, a few doctors saw this and spoke out against it.

James Howenstine, M.D., in 2003, stated:

“The incidence of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome has grown from .55 per 1000 live births in 1953 to 12.8 per 1000 in 1992 in Olmstead County, Minnesota. The peak incidence for SIDS is at age 2 to 4 months, the exact time most vaccines are being given to children. 85% of cases of SIDS occur in the first 6 months of infancy.

“The increase in SIDS as a percentage of total infant deaths has risen from 2.5 per 1000 in 1953 to 17.9 per 1000 in 1992.

“This rise in SIDS deaths has occurred during a period when nearly every childhood disease was declining due to improved sanitation and medical progress except SIDS.

“These deaths from SIDS did increase during a period when the number of vaccines given to a child was steadily rising to 36 per child.”

Note: It has always astounded me that the medical profession knows SIDS peaks at exactly 2, 4 and 6 months of age, but cannot connect that to childhood vaccines being given at the exact same time.

Robert Mendelsohn, M.D., in his 1987 book “How to Raise a Healthy Child in Spite of Your Doctor,” wrote:

“My suspicion, which is shared by others in my profession, is that the nearly 10,000 SIDS deaths that occur in the United States each year are related to one or more of the vaccines that are routinely given to children. The pertussis vaccine is the most likely villain, but it could also be one or more of the others.”

Note: Although I believe pertussis (DPT) is the vaccine most strongly linked to SIDS, other vaccines also have an association (e.g., a 2007 VAERS analysis and a 1999 legislative testimony by Philip Incao, M.D. made compelling cases also linking SIDS to the hepatitis B vaccine).

In 1957, Archie Kalokerinos, M.D., desiring to serve the people, requested to be stationed in the neglected rural Aboriginal communities, as their infant mortality rate was 10% (whereas it was 2% in the surrounding white communities).

Many diseases were rampant there (pneumonia, severe ear infections, severe infant irritability and a frequent inability to feed the afflicted children), but were ignored and blamed on the uncivilized habits of the mothers.

rchie eventually realized these deaths were due to severe nutritional deficiencies and quickly saved many lives (e.g., by injecting IV vitamin C or giving zinc).

After the infant death rate climbed to 50% following an infant vaccination campaign, he realized that in the same way infections depleted vitamin C, vaccines did too, and rapidly stopped the vaccination deaths with injected vitamin C.

Additionally, he also discovered that vaccinating a child who was currently ill was frequently lethal (which, to varying degrees, has also been reported throughout the medical literature).

Note: Kalokerinos also found early breastfeeding was critical for infant health and preventing death, but unfortunately, colonial forces had shifted them toward formula — mirroring a pernicious trend seen globally. Many have since found breastfeeding counteracts many of the harms of vaccination (e.g., breastfeeding halves the rate of SIDS) — all of which is discussed here.

Later, he used vitamin C to treat many other conditions too (e.g., otherwise fatal measles cases) — something coincidentally also being done by another pioneering doctor in America.

Note: Kalokerinos also showed that mothers accused of shaking their babies to death had, in fact, died of scurvy. Similarly, as I show here, the diagnosis “shaken baby syndrome” (invented in the 1970s) was frequently used to wrongfully convict parents whose children died in their sleep after vaccination.

Many of these doctors’ experiences (especially for Kalokerinos) were summarized in a talk by Raymond Obomsawin:

Note: Obomsawin also highlighted that when Japan moved the DPT injections from 3 to 5 months to 24 months of age, there was an 85% to 90% reduction in DPT brain damage and SIDS cases, and a 60% decrease in the overall infant mortality rate.

A shot in the dark

In addition to causing death, the DPT vaccine frequently caused brain injuries. As the media had not yet been bought out by the pharmaceutical industry (due to a 1997 FTC decision legalizing pharmaceutical television advertisements), programs critical of vaccination would occasionally air, such as a 1982 one highlighting the profound disability being caused by the DPT vaccine.

Many parents with DPT-injured children saw this program, called NBC, and then were connected by NBC, forming “Dissatisfied Parents Together,” one of the original vaccine safety groups, and in 1985, “DPT, A Shot in the Dark,” was published.

“DPT, A Shot in the Dark” highlighted that:

As early as 1933, there were published reports of infant deaths shortly after DPT shots , including some where autopsies attributed the deaths to vaccination.

Simultaneous identical twin deaths are an extraordinarily rare event and are hence considered a gold standard for establishing causality, and in 1946, two twins died (on their backs) within 24 hours of their second DPT vaccine — something also shown in 1987 , 2006, 2007 , 2010 and 2013 case reports.

Researchers like Dr. William Torch (who analyzed 72 sequential SIDS cases and then over 200) showed that these deaths clustered shortly after vaccination — something which could not be explained by chance.

The FDA’s pertussis vaccine specialist, Charles Manclark , had stated in 1976 that: “Pertussis vaccine is one of the more troublesome products to produce and assay. As an example, the pertussis vaccine has one of the highest failure rates of all products submitted to the Bureau of Biologics for testing and release. Approximately 15% to 20% of all lots that pass the manufacturer’s tests fail to pass the Bureau’s tests.”

In 1978 to 1979, eleven infants in Tennessee died within eight days of receiving a DPT vaccine; nine had been vaccinated with the same lot — Wyeth #64201 — and five (four from that lot) died within 24 hours. Statistical analysis showed that such a clustering of deaths would occur by chance only 3% of the time; later estimates put the probability even lower — between 0.2% and 0.5%. In June, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. William Foege told the surgeon general that while a causal link to those deaths couldn’t be confirmed, it also couldn’t be ruled out. Three weeks later, U.S. Food and Drug Administration official Harry Meyer cited Foege’s memo to reject Wyeth’s request to list SIDS-related risk factors as contraindications for the DPT vaccine, stating there was no medical basis or evidence that such labeling would prevent SIDS.

Following this, in 1979, Wyeth’s senior leadership published a memo which stated future DPT lots needed to be distributed across the country (rather than sent to one place) so a repeat of the 1978 to 1979 incident would not occur again.

Additionally, another cluster of SIDS deaths in Fresno, California, led to the local newspaper conducting an investigation that revealed widespread issues with hot DPT lots, had doctors in the area provide evidence that DPT was indeed causing SIDS, and disclosed that a 1978 study on the safety of the DPT vaccine was buried after researchers discovered adverse reactions within 48 hours of immunization were 5000% higher than expected.

This damning indictment of the DPT vaccine led to national vaccine safety legislation being passed in 1986 (which, sadly, subsequently got co-opted and became nothing but a blanket liability shield for industry) and the whole-cell DTwP vaccine eventually being replaced with the safer acellular DTaP vaccine.

Note: Since the DTaP vaccine costs more to produce, the industry long resisted it and still gives DTwP to poorer regions like Africa.

Whole-cell pertussis in Africa

Peter Aaby, a renowned vaccine scientist and promoter of vaccination, was commissioned by the World Health Organization (WHO) to study the effects of vaccines commonly utilized in charitable programs by the international community on infant mortality (studies which, for context, are almost never conducted).

To his horror, Aaby discovered:

“DPT was associated with 5-fold higher mortality than being unvaccinated [DTwP increased deaths 3.93 times in boys and 9.98 times in girls]. No prospective study has shown beneficial survival effects of DPT. Unfortunately, DPT is the most widely used vaccine, and the proportion of people who receive DPT is used globally as an indicator of a country’s vaccination program performance.

“It should be of concern that the effect of routine vaccinations on all-cause mortality was not tested in randomized trials. All currently available evidence suggests that the DPT vaccine may kill more children from other causes than it saves from diphtheria, tetanus or pertussis. Although a vaccine protects children against the target disease, it may also increase their susceptibility to unrelated infections.”

Aaby’s 2017 results were, not surprisingly, buried, and due to Bill Gates’ “donations,” vaccination (including with DTwP) has become a greater and greater focus of the WHO.

However, in 2019, Peter Gøtzsche, M.D., a renowned expert on research fraud (who has been a critical reformer in evidence-based medicine), then conducted a systematic review of the DPT program, which concluded: “Evidence tells us that it is likely that the DPT vaccine increases total mortality in low-income countries.”

Note: Aaby found the primary cause of these deaths was DPT inducing immune suppression and other infections later killing the infants (something which has also been observed with many other vaccines).

Dose-response relationships

A key metric for establishing causality is demonstrating a dose-response relationship (e.g., more vaccines causing more deaths).

On a national level, this has been shown by SIDS rates going up as the number of vaccines increased. Likewise, a 2011 study of the 34 nations with the lowest infant mortality rate (America being No. 34) showed an unmistakable relationship between total vaccinations and SIDS.

Giving multiple vaccinations simultaneously (e.g., hexavalent vaccines containing DTP + polio + Haemophilus influenzae type b + Hepatitis B) has also been repeatedly shown to increase the risk of SIDS.

For example:

When GSK’s hexavalent vaccine hit the market, SIDS cases were observed, eventually prompting a 2005 study of Germany’s adverse event database that found an increase in SIDS cases was associated with the vaccine.

A 2011 study of Italy’s adverse event database found hexavalent vaccines increased the risk of infant death 2.2 times in the 14 days that followed.

A judge then forced GSK to release their confidential safety data , which showed 90% of reported infant deaths occurred immediately following vaccination (again strongly suggesting an association).

A later confidential 2015 report GSK gave to European regulators showed almost 52.5% of vaccine-linked deaths occurred within three days of vaccination , 82.2% within seven days and 97.9% within 10 days.

A 2012 VAERS analysis of all reported infant deaths found that infants who received twice as many vaccines at one time were roughly twice as likely to die or be hospitalized.

Similarly, since all infants receive the same vaccine dose, premature infants (being smaller) effectively receive a higher dose. In turn, that analysis also found the youngest infants were the most likely to die following vaccination.

Respiratory arrest

Infants can experience a cardiorespiratory event, such as an interruption of breathing or a significant slowing of the heart rate, following vaccination. In many cases, these events require CPR, and had the infant not been monitored at the hospital when it occurred, the infant would have likely died.

This has been proven by decades of hospital studies of premature infants that all showed:

Roughly a third of premature infants experienced a cardiorespiratory event following vaccination (whereas virtually none did beforehand), and about a third of those then required respiratory support.

Those who were smaller or who had existing chronic diseases were more susceptible to these cardiopulmonary events (mirroring Kalokerinos’s observations).

These events often recurred after subsequent vaccinations.

Note: I summarized 13 studies on vaccines stopping breathing here, including a 2025 trial.

Remarkably, despite this complication of vaccination being recognized by the medical field, it has never been connected to SIDS and still is viewed as inconsequential relative to “immense benefits of vaccination.”

As such, an Australian group developed a way to monitor infants at home continuously and, like many others, was able to demonstrate that non-fatal disruptions of breathing spiked following DPT and polio vaccination (this is the most likely cause of SIDS) and that this disruption continued for over six weeks post-vaccination (hence overlapping with the typical period of death that has been observed to follow vaccination).

Most importantly, the breathing often had not fully recovered by the time the next vaccine was given.

Note: Some package inserts for DTaP vaccines list SIDS as a possible side effect.

What causes SIDS?

When SIDS autopsies are conducted (detailed here), they typically find unusual changes such as acute congestion, edema and small hemorrhages in the brainstem and internal organs, along with brain tissue infiltration by different immune cells.

Note: These findings mirror what Kalokerinos observed in the many autopsies he conducted (and attributed to bacterial LPS endotoxins).

Likewise, a government pertussis specialist shared with me that some of these effects (e.g., vascular leakage) are also seen with pertussis toxin toxicity (which suggests the vaccine pertussis toxin may not be fully inactivated — something which was frequently an issue with previous lethal diphtheria hot lots).

One of the greatest dangers with vaccines is that they cause blood cells to clump together, creating microstrokes in smaller blood vessels. Certain parts of the brain are more vulnerable to this, and as such, specific cranial nerves (e.g., 6 and 7) will frequently display observable deficits after vaccination (e.g., the eyes turning inwards).

Since a key area of the brain for ensuring automatic breathing is very close to the nuclei for the commonly affected cranial nerves, breathing is likely affected by those microstrokes as well.

In turn, I suspect that the partial interruptions of respiration occur when there is a partial interruption of one side’s blood supply, whereas the full respiratory arrest occurs when both sides are affected.

Similarly, the neurologist who discovered vaccination caused pathologic microstrokes also came across cases where a cranial nerve 6 deficit on both sides (implying both sides of the brainstem had a partial loss of blood flow) directly preceded SIDS.

Note: Kalokerinos also believed the loss of automatic breathing came from LPS attacking the brainstem’s respiratory center and that vitamin C rapidly neutralized it, whereas I believe the hemorrhages, coagulation and swelling he saw were in part due to zeta potential changes and that the rapid improvements he saw following vitamin C were due to it restoring the physiologic zeta potential.

The evolution of SIDS

The Back to Sleep campaign (founded on the idea that SIDS was caused by sleeping face down and the infant then suffocating) is often heralded as one of the greatest successes in medical history since SIDS rates declined after it began — hence leading to that success being used to debunk the link between SIDS and vaccination.

However, if you look at the actual data, a strong case can be made that the drop was due to the TDwP to TdaP switch and then the reclassification of SIDS cases:

Note: Somewhat analogously, the decline in polio was likely due to nerve-damaging pesticides being phased out when the vaccine was introduced, and most cases of paralysis being reclassified as no longer being polio.

Since that time, the total infant death rate remained relatively unchanged until, in 2020, something extraordinary happened — the lockdowns led to America’s first significant drop in vaccination as well-child (vaccination) visits were “non-essential.”

At the time, many in the vaccine safety community predicted this would lead to an unprecedented drop in SIDS rates. Vaccination rates indeed dropped, and in tandem, deaths did as well. But only in children at the ages SIDS typically affects:

Furthermore, due to the political climate in Florida in 2021, the state’s childhood vaccination rate decreased from 93.4% in 2020 to 79.3% in 2021. At the same time, all-cause infant mortality under one year of age in Florida also reduced by 8.93% (a reversal of the 2020 trend, where infant mortality had increased by 0.67%).

A 14% decrease in vaccination coverage was associated with a 9% decrease in infant mortality, suggesting roughly half of the infant deaths in Florida could be attributed to vaccinations.

Conclusion

Archie Kalokerinos:

“Something can be very obvious. I mean, what could be more obvious than the dead kid? It can be extremely serious and its existence not only be ignored, but denied, and unless this is understood, it is impossible to understand what my problem was.

“Now, I knew that these other places were having infant deaths too. Yet when I spoke to doctors, their response was almost universally hostile. So I was left to handle the problem by myself.”

One of the saddest things about vaccine injuries is that children lack the ability to communicate how vaccines have injured them or refuse further immunizations.

In turn, one of the most heartbreaking things I’ve had to witness in medicine is children, in whatever way they can, trying to tell their parents or doctors and nurses that vaccines are hurting them, but are ignored and have something catastrophic happen after they are injected without their consent.

However, now that so many adults (who can communicate) have been injured by the COVID-19 vaccines, the veil has been removed, and an awareness is forming around the potential consequences of vaccination.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is now at last beginning the long overdue evaluation of the safety of the vaccines given to our children, and it is imperative we do all that we can to support this investigation being allowed to proceed forward.

Does anyone still actually believe that the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC), the FDA, NIH, BigPharma, Bill Gates, the NWO Epstein globopedo cabal, the Intelligence-Industrial Complex or your average pediatrician are somehow clueless about all of this incontrovertible SIDS data?

Or is there a far more sinister and highly lucrative depopulation program being foisted on humanity in plain sight?

Do NOT comply.

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