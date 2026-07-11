2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
2h

And here is the kicker, 2nd... I've been in practice for 35 years. This shit was being called out in books that I own, back before anyone but Al Gore had heard of the WWW. I'm pretty sure Dr Harris Coulter dealt with this subject.

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Dick McWay's avatar
Dick McWay
2h

President "Warp Speed" and RFK Jr could stop this right now. Since that is not happening, what does that tell you about these two?

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