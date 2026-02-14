As Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, RKF Jr. has the ability to put an end to the entire vaccination program once and for all.

Because all of these vaccines are part of a broader ‘Trust the $cience’ eugenics program that extracts both wealth and health from those that it poisons with the ‘$afe and Effective’ depopulation injections…

…so, if RFK Jr. knows that there is not a single RCT placebo control for any of the vaccines, then why are any of these injections still on the market?

The transcript:

…And publicly that I've been dishonest about that. Can you show us a single pre-licensing safety trial, placebo-controlled safety trial for any of the 72 vaccines required for American children? And he made that show of looking through a file, and he said, “well, they're back in Bethesda.” And I said, “well, you send them to me.” And I never heard from him again. So we sued the HHS under the Freedom of Information Law after a year of litigation. They sent us a letter which is posted on CHD’s website and acknowledges that they are now not able to locate a single pre-licensing safety trial, placebo control for any of the vaccines that are now mandated for children. These are zero liability vaccines. I’m not anti-vaccine, but I think we need to be honest and we need to have good science. I spent 30 years trying to get mercury out of the fish in this country and nobody ever called me anti-fish.

At this stage knowing what he already knows, the only reason RFK Jr. can state the is is anything but anti-vaccine is because he is involved in an exceedingly dangerous game of politics, and there is real risk that he could have a terribly unfortunate accident if he pushes back too hard.

The game RFK Jr. must now carefully play is to threaten to strip all zero liability protections, and that will put a swift end to this entire vaccine scam.

Do you believe that RFK Jr. has somehow not seen charts such as these?

Do NOT comply.

