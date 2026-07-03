2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
4h

I am calling that Payette ID police department tomorrow and demanding they release that mother. THEY are committing a felony by preventing her NEW child from being cared for by her.

They cannot just charge someone willy nilly with NO evidence.

Yes, this is a crime committed by those police, and the medical establishment is complicit in the deaths of those two children.

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Patricia's avatar
Patricia
4h

I read an article about this yesterday. Shocking, insane, and just plain evil on so many levels. How do these people sleep at night?

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