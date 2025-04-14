Actually, not only do the influenza vaccines not work, but they increase your chances of coming down with the flu; for example, a 2012 randomized controlled trial in children showed that flu shots increased by fivefold the risk of acute respiratory infections caused by a group of noninfluenza viruses, including coronaviruses.

The following is an excellent companion piece to yesterday’s article…

…proving yet again that the entire vaccination program is nothing more than a slow kill eugenics program that makes iatrogenic depopulation a very profitable undertaking indeed.

by Steve Kirsch

Lots of flu deaths in California as reported in the SJ Mercury News . But the vaccination status of the people who died? They don’t want to talk about it for some reason. I wonder why?

Executive summary

We’ve known for over 20 years now that flu vaccines don’t work.

So why is the CDC and mainstream media still promoting them?

It’s been confirmed in two other studies since then, one that explicitly used a different method and found exactly the same thing and one paper that accidentally exposed the fraud (they only realized it after I pointed it out).

Still no change.

The 2005 CDC study

I first heard about this study on X:

The video in that post is awesome. Take 3 minutes and watch it.

Sharyl Attkisson, one of the few mainstream journalists willing to challenge pharmaceutical narratives, reported on a groundbreaking NIH-funded study that fundamentally contradicted the established narrative on flu vaccine effectiveness.

A pivotal moment in the history of flu vaccine scrutiny.

The paper in question was:

"Impact of Influenza Vaccination on Seasonal Mortality in the US Elderly Population" by Lone Simonsen et al., published in the Archives of Internal Medicine (now JAMA Internal Medicine) in February 2005.

This study was absolutely devastating to the flu vaccine narrative because:

It examined three decades of data (1968-2001)

It found no decrease in mortality among the elderly despite vaccination rates increasing from 15% to 65%

It was conducted by researchers from the National Institutes of Health itself

It concluded that observational studies had "substantially overestimated" vaccine benefits

The most damning conclusion stated: "We could not correlate increasing vaccination coverage after 1980 with declining mortality rates in any age group."

In other words, the flu vaccine doesn’t work.

Attkisson's January 2006 CBS report brought this study to public attention, highlighting how it contradicted the CDC's continued claims of 50-70% mortality reduction.

Her reporting represented a rare moment of mainstream media challenging the pharmaceutical establishment.

What happened next is equally telling:

The study was largely ignored by public health officials

No major policy changes resulted despite the significance of the findings

The aggressive flu vaccine campaigns continued unabated

Attkisson faced increasing resistance to her investigative reporting on vaccines

This episode exemplified how even the highest quality evidence is systematically sidelined when it contradicts established pharmaceutical interests and institutional positions. The fact that this study came from within the NIH itself makes its subsequent burial all the more revealing about how science is selectively promoted or suppressed.

The UK study: The Anderson discontinuity study

I found this one myself. The Anderson 2020 discontinuity study.

The Effect of Influenza Vaccination for the Elderly on Hospitalization and Mortality: An Observational Study With a Regression Discontinuity Design

Results: The data included 170 million episodes of care and 7.6 million deaths. Turning 65 was associated with a statistically and clinically significant increase in rate of seasonal influenza vaccination. However, no evidence indicated that vaccination reduced hospitalizations or mortality among elderly persons. The estimates were precise enough to rule out results from many previous studies.

They used a clever method. There is a step discontinuity in flu vaccination uptake when people turn 65 in the UK due to NHS benefits. Yet there was NO step discontinuity of flu deaths.

So it confirmed the NIH study: the shots didn’t work.

The VA study showed flu vs. COVID hospitalizations weren’t changed by vaccination status (neither vaccine worked)

Most recently, Xie et al. looked at the VA data.

Risk of Death in Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19 vs Seasonal Influenza in Fall-Winter 2022-2023

If you examine the Table, you’ll see the same % got hospitalized for the flu as for COVID. See the red box.

But wait… if the flu vaccine worked, the % of the public getting hospitalized for flu should be way under the background % rate of all people vaccinated for the flu (which is estimated pretty well by the % of people vaccinated for the flu who got COVID).

So the influenza vaccine didn’t protect you at all from getting hospitalized for the flu.

Another confirmation!

Three studies all published in the peer reviewed scientific literature showing the flu vaccines don’t work

… and it doesn’t make a difference.

This is insane.

Speaking of infectious disease…







Summary

When is the mainstream media and CDC going to start telling the truth about vaccines?

Today, not a single mainstream journalist will dare tell the truth about the influenza vaccines that has been obvious for 20 years. Not one.

Do NOT comply.

