All vaccines are unsafe, ineffective and unnecessary, with not a single one having a quality randomized control trial (RCT) precisely because the BigPharma manufacturers and their NWO globopedo handlers know full well that they are foisting bioweapon depopulation injections on humanity; to wit:

…which brings us to biologist, professor, and public intellectual Brett Weinstein, who sadly was conned by the PSYOP-19 scamdemic and subjected himself to the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” early on before having a most rude awakening:

URGENT WARNING from Bret Weinstein: ALL 3 vaccine technologies are fundamentally UNSAFE. NONE are safe.



Every single vaccine carries severe, built-in dangers:



🔴 Live Attenuated Vaccines

They can cause long-term immune compromise. Your body’s natural defenses get damaged over time.



🔴 Inactivated Vaccines

They leave lingering toxins behind in your system. These don’t just disappear.



🔴 mRNA Vaccines

Your own cells are turned into factories that keep producing spike protein — with all its toxic effects — long after the shot.



Weinstein’s direct conclusion:

“None are fundamentally safe. They all have severe downsides.”



This isn’t theory. This is the reality of how these technologies actually work inside the human body.



The era of “safe and effective” blanket claims is over.

Every vaccine technology has built-in mechanisms that harm you.



Do your own research. Protect yourself and your family. Source

And speaking of the PSYOP-19 “vaccines” and bioweapons, the patent owners are the DOD, Pentagon and DARPA, which happen to all be extra-constitutional war agencies:

Dr. Peter McCullough: “The military created the mRNA shots, not Pfizer or Moderna — & it wasn’t Operation Warp Speed.”



NO Big Pharma breakthrough… it was a DARPA military project launched in 2012 — a full decade before COVID. A planned government operative aimed at control. Source

In terms of the legacy vaccines, they are all a deadly scam:

And the truth is so horrifying that most people put up mental blinders so as not to see the democide all around them:

And because of this entire Great Depopulation vaccine program, as well as the GMO and glyphosate poisoned food supply, highly processed toxic foods, geoengineering, BigPharma’s cure being worse than the disease paradigm, etc. & etc. & etc., the American economy is increasingly dependent on the Medical-Industrial Complex sickcare business model:

America's economy is now based on sickness and disease more than anything else. That's why I call the USA a "pharma state." We don't make things anymore, but we create the impression of economic activity by "treating" sickness and disease with pharmaceuticals that never, of course, address the root cause of the problem.



This economic model, obviously, is doomed to fail. Source

Doomed to fail indeed.

Please stay away from any and all vaccines, and protect your children from these murderous injections.

And always remember that the next gain of function scamdemic has already been readied and may be deployed at a moment’s notice, with another round of social engineering manipulations and discriminations accompanying the newest iterations of these slow kill bioweapon “vaccines:”

Do NOT comply.

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