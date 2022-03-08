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Professor
Mar 8, 2022Edited

I think that what you are saying is a very real possibility. Given the liklihood that free and fair elections would lead to a change in the control of congress and given past occurrences, a scenario like the one you describe could be used to "postpone" November elections.

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CK_
Mar 8, 2022

Some people claim Putin, who is a globalist and Freemason, switched sides and is now fighting them. Others like the author of this piece claim Putin is controlled opposition like Trump.

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