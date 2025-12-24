At the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic, when hospitals were hard at work denying early treatment of repurposed drugs that actually worked like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, and when deranged doctors and dancing nurses were busily murdering patients with Remdesivir and intubation, 80 lawsuits were filed to administer Ivermectin to dying family members.

In 40 of those lawsuits, the courts granted the request, and Ivermectin was administered.

In the other 40 lawsuits the courts were guilty of democide by not granting the use of Ivermectin.

In 38 of the cases where Ivermectin was given the patients survived.

In 38 of the cases where Ivermectin was refused the patients died.

On the Joe Rogan show Brett Weinstein went on to conclude, “The level of statistical significance on that accidental study is absolutely astronomical.”

Brett Weinstein was citing this data from a book by Dr. Pierre Kory titled, The War on Ivermectin, which was featured in this Substack’s article from last year:

And yet, the majority of the medical “experts” continue to pretend that lifesaving compounds like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine do not work against seasonal flus, common colds and gain-of-function viral lab releases such that they can continue to peddle their deadly depopulation vaccines which cause the very illnesses they pretend to inoculate against, while also causing longer term adverse events.

The irony of ironies is that said vaccine-induced (VAIDS) adverse events may also be treated and even cured by lifesaving compounds like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, which is even more reason why these medical “experts” continue to vehemently lie.

For example:

So, please take advantage of this 🎄CHRISTMAS SALE🎄 by stocking up on all of these affordably priced lifesaving compounds!

Please use code XMAS20 to receive 20% off on the newest product Hydroxychloroquine, as well as ALL of the amazing lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The CHRISTMAS SALE ends Sunday, December 28th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you can enter the code XMAS20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

