80 Lawsuits Against Hospitals To Administer IVERMECTIN To Sick COVID Patients
At the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic, when hospitals were hard at work denying early treatment of repurposed drugs that actually worked like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, and when deranged doctors and dancing nurses were busily murdering patients with Remdesivir and intubation, 80 lawsuits were filed to administer Ivermectin to dying family members.
In 40 of those lawsuits, the courts granted the request, and Ivermectin was administered.
In the other 40 lawsuits the courts were guilty of democide by not granting the use of Ivermectin.
In 38 of the cases where Ivermectin was given the patients survived.
In 38 of the cases where Ivermectin was refused the patients died.
On the Joe Rogan show Brett Weinstein went on to conclude, “The level of statistical significance on that accidental study is absolutely astronomical.”
Brett Weinstein was citing this data from a book by Dr. Pierre Kory titled, The War on Ivermectin, which was featured in this Substack’s article from last year:
And yet, the majority of the medical “experts” continue to pretend that lifesaving compounds like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine do not work against seasonal flus, common colds and gain-of-function viral lab releases such that they can continue to peddle their deadly depopulation vaccines which cause the very illnesses they pretend to inoculate against, while also causing longer term adverse events.
The irony of ironies is that said vaccine-induced (VAIDS) adverse events may also be treated and even cured by lifesaving compounds like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, which is even more reason why these medical “experts” continue to vehemently lie.
For example:
We finally got the hospital to give ivermectin to my brother after threatening a lawsuit, but it was too late. Studies showed it needed to be given early in threatment but the hospital dragged their feet until he was almost dead before giving it. He died anyway, thanks to their "standard of care."
Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, etc, were financially disruptive potential fortunes Big Pharma had planned with their poisonous, experimental, depopulating mRNA injections, which they pretended were 'vaccines'. So they had to pay the FDA, CDC, NIH, Politicians, the media, etc, big bucks (in back-handers') to denigrate all pre-proven non-injectable medicines and to lie about the supposed 'Safety and Efficacy' of their hurriedly created, unverified, useless crap.
Big Pharma (Pfizer, Merck, Moderna, etc) continue to incentivise Governments to retain the insane PREP Act live, so the deadly scam can continue to make them obscenely wealthy, with zero LIABILITY for the damage to human health continues with every jab!
