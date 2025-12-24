2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
7h

We finally got the hospital to give ivermectin to my brother after threatening a lawsuit, but it was too late. Studies showed it needed to be given early in threatment but the hospital dragged their feet until he was almost dead before giving it. He died anyway, thanks to their "standard of care."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Mick From Hooe (UK)'s avatar
Mick From Hooe (UK)
8h

Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, etc, were financially disruptive potential fortunes Big Pharma had planned with their poisonous, experimental, depopulating mRNA injections, which they pretended were 'vaccines'. So they had to pay the FDA, CDC, NIH, Politicians, the media, etc, big bucks (in back-handers') to denigrate all pre-proven non-injectable medicines and to lie about the supposed 'Safety and Efficacy' of their hurriedly created, unverified, useless crap.

Big Pharma (Pfizer, Merck, Moderna, etc) continue to incentivise Governments to retain the insane PREP Act live, so the deadly scam can continue to make them obscenely wealthy, with zero LIABILITY for the damage to human health continues with every jab!

Unjabbed Mick (UK Patriot). We live longer!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture