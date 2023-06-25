2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Green Fields's avatar
Green Fields
Jun 25, 2023

"Kat may have reversed much, if not all, of her DEATHVAX™ damage with Ivermectin and a good nutraceutical."

She would have had nothing to lose by giving it a go. Broadcasting that ending her life was the only choice for her I guess because she did not know of any alternatives. So sad. And so sad that others will perhaps follow her choice in the same ignorance.

Thanks 2SGW

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Jerms 9654's avatar
Jerms 9654
Jun 25, 2023

I think it would help open a lot of eyes if Jamie Fox comes out and admits that it was the vax that put him in the hospital.

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