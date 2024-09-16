Just like the first asset Thomas Matthew Crooks had all of the usual signs of an FBI/CIA brainwashed assassin, so too does the followup would-be Trump assassin Ryan Wesley Routh literally tick all of the boxes as yet another Intelligence Industrial Complex Manchurian Candidate.

Both of these individuals were profoundly disturbed, hopped up on various BigPharma meds, and more than likely handled by the FBI, CIA, DOJ, and/or other Federal agency agents. Both of these deranged men also had incredibly “coincidental” ties to the Mockingbird MSM and establishment; to wit:

While Crooks was in possession of multiple overseas encrypted devices that were presumably used by him and his handlers, Routh was working with national security agencies:

But it gets even worse, as Routh was actively recruiting solders cannon fodder for the nefarious Nazi stay-behind-network in Ukraine known as the Azov Battalion:

And similar to Crooks’s appearance in a BlackRock commercial, Routh was featured in an Azov Battalion video as per the above; certainly, very strange media “coincidences,” no doubt.

Mockingbird MSM asset The New York Times “coincidentally” interviewed Routh as well:

Also, Americans recruiting mercenaries on behalf other nations’ armies is illegal, and Routh was attempting not only to entice desperate Americans, but Afghan soldiers who fled the Taliban as well, because militants radicalized in Wahhabism are the ideal recruits in the ongoing meat-grinder slaughter of young Christian men:

$1,200 per month to get blown to pieces in a war that the US is illegally funding and engaging in by proxy, without Congress ever approving said military adventurism; but the question remains, where exactly was the money coming from for both these mercenaries and Routh’s illicit recruiting activities?

Just like Crooks was a rabid leftist who supported “Biden,” Routh is also a mentally ill Marxist that was an easy recruit for the Intelligence Industrial Complex; a pic of Routh’s pickup truck:

And just like Crooks donated only to the commie democrat party, so too did Routh:

As per the above donations list, Routh listed himself as unemployed, and yet he had enough money to regularly travel all over the country, as well as to Ukraine, and made many small political donations.

And Routh also had connections to key “Biden” appointments:

Before we get to that fateful day when Routh was activated to assassinate Trump, let us briefly review his business life during those times when he was not a welfare recipient; the shooter owned United Roofing, which, based on customer reviews, was an absolute disaster of a business that exclusively performed shoddy work.

A couple of UNITED ROOFING Yelp reviews for this one and a half out of five stars business:

If only Routh was as focused on serving his customers’ needs by executing quality roofing as he was on politrix and his severe TDS, then he would not have been such an exceptional Manchurian Candidate hire, and private sector failure.

The especially depraved irony here is that Routh had no qualms insulting an American soldier customer, and yet he was gung ho in his support of the Azov soldiers, which perfectly aligns with the Democrat Party and how they steal money via taxes in order to send it over to Ukraine for their black ops money laundering and mass murder (of both sides), which would not be possible if not for American leftist useful idiots like Routh.

And that very same Mockingbird MSM that reported on Routh also radicalized him and his severe TDS, along with their coconspirators in the Congressional Military Industrial Complex; for example, here is Congressman Dan Goldman stating, “he [Trump] has to be eliminated."

The same statist radicalizing that created the psychological profile of the would-be assassins is now being reinforced in various leftist feedback loops of hate, vitriol, and sheer stupidity:

Because according to the Mockingbird quislings it is always Trump’s fault:

A lazy, inept and immoral business owner pours all of his energies and failures into politrix, spurred on by the MSM and social media that has so many leftist Americans wanting Trump dead as they support the murderous Ukraine war, just as they “Trust[ed] the Science” and still somehow believe to this very day that the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” are “Safe and Effective.” It would be totally unsurprising if Routh had all eight — or are we now up to nine, or even ten? — of his boosters before he was activated; in fact, given what we know of the plethora of PSYOP-19 “vaccine” adverse events, it would not be too much of a stretch to posit that Routh had some prion-based brain damage from all of his injections, which more than likely worked ‘synergistically’ with all of his psychiatric meds, and thus he was that much more psychologically malleable for his handlers.

Which brings us to the the gun-grabbing ways of the democrat party, and how these unconstitutional policy positions do not exactly line up with a crazed democrat — is there any other kind at this point? — like Routh who just so happened to have engaged in the manufacture of weapons of mass destruction in his basement:

Routh’s charges range over the years and include six counts of manufacturing or possessing weapons of mass destruction, four counts of possessing stolen property, a hit-and-run charge, and dozens of traffic violations. Source

A rather extensive criminal record from our virtue signaling kook.

And do we even have to ask at this point if Routh was vehemently against the 2nd Amendment, or can we all agree that these kinds of lapses in critical thinking and logic are precisely the kinds of egregious political contradictions that drive the average leftist in their doomed ideologies? Which is why they always revert to extreme subjectivity (i.e. feelings over facts), violence and hatred while pretending to be virtuous and moral.

But we digress, and the question remains: how did Routh know exactly when and where to turn up on Trump’s sprawling golf course? Especially since this was an allegedly improvised outing?

How did Routh get past the outer perimeter secret service detail that were surely more vigilant in their protection of Trump since the first botched assassination attempt a mere two months ago? (Note: sarcasm.)

Of course, this is another inside job. There is no possible way that the FBI can “investigate” this case, because odds are they are the real culprits here. And they have no possible excuse for not monitoring a known suspect like Routh:

Which may be why the governor of Florida wants his state to take matters into its own hands, assuming he can be trusted:

And Trump seems totally unfazed by this followup incident:

The police bodycam footage of their arrest of this unhinged Marxist Manchurian Candidate:

If Routh were a bit better trained and/or of sounder mind, then he would have never emerged from the shrubbery, instead setting up his shot camouflaged. And given the location and shooter positioning in relation to Trump, this latest assassination attempt would have resulted in far worse than a shot up ear.

These people are truly the enemy, and whenever they label the MAGA “domestic terrorists” and Trump as such it is nothing more than a case of painfully obvious projection.

We certainly should carry on alright, but with mass arrests all day Sunday and every other day of the week until all of these enemies of the Republic are permanently removed from society.

Routh is a very sick man, made that way by an illegitimate Federal government and its corporate partners-in-crime; in other words, the extreme statist social engineering is a scourge on the minds and wellbeing of the populace that is suffering from a sophisticated full spectrum soft war being waged from the foreign nation of Washington, D.C. And all of these various Federal agencies pretending to investigate Routh are complicit in his failed mission, as is the MSM, BlackRock, UN, WEF, CFR et al. and every other apparatchik of the globalist 2030 Agenda/Great Reset takeover.

America is a very sick nation in desperate need of healing, and justice.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

